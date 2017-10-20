Thomasville residents give TPD passing grade in survey

The results of a recent Thomasville Police Department online survey to help assess the current perception of law enforcement service to the community are in.

The survey, conducted over the month of September, asked questions like, 'In your opinion, is crime in the part of the city where you live decreasing or increasing?'

Many of the scores given by the 137 Thomasville residents who responded were positive.

When asked to provide an overall performance grade of the Thomasville Police Department, 98.5% of respondents gave the Thomasville Police Department a passing grade.

If you want to review the full results of the survey, you can do that here.

