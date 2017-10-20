Tift County sheriff warns residents about scam calls

On Friday, the Tift County Sheriff's Office said a telephone scammer has targeted a number of people, trying to get money from them.

According to the sheriff's office, someone is calling identifying himself as Officer Hart from the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the scammer told the victim they had a warrant for their arrest because they missed jury duty. They also said the scammer was able to provide the victim's name and address and the Tift County Sheriff's Office main number was displayed on the victim's caller ID.

The scammer told the victims that they would not be arrested if they paid a fine over the phone.

The Tift County Sheriff's Office said they would never solicit a fee over the phone and if you receive a call like this, hang up and call the sheriff's office directly at (229) 388-6020.

