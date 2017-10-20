Sumter Co. natives spearhead 'Stop the Violence' initiative after deadly shootings

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said someone shot and killed Kent Wimberly Jr., 28, on Oct. 8. (Source: WALB)

Two Americus natives are spearheading a 'Stop the Violence' movement in their hometown, and it's more than just one event.

Sunday, people will gather in Americus for an event Brandon Campbell and Terell Dowdell have named 'Stop the Violence Justice for Our City.'

Organizers Campbell and Dowdell said Friday that they hope their initiative will keep anyone else from losing their life in Americus and Sumter County.

"I hate that these young men had to lose their life," said Campbell of two different homicides over the past two weeks, one in Americus and one in Sumter County.

Americus Police said someone shot and killed Tracy Harvey Johnson, 30, Wednesday night.

Just 10 days before that, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said someone shot and killed Kent Wimberly Jr., 28, outside the Astro's nightclub.

"Kent was a good guy, good friend of mine," Campbell explained. "Good friend to everybody."

Campbell said he and Dowdell are working with Wimberly's mother to spread a message of unity at their event Sunday.

"She wants to speak. She wants the community to come together," said Campbell.

Friday, Campbell and Dowdell both had a message for those committing crimes in Americus and Sumter County.

"You're risking your whole life just to take somebody else's life, for what? Something they said? What colors they got on? Come on, man," said Campbell. "That's foolishness."

"Everybody can at least see that they're really hurting people by taking other people's lives," said Dowdell.

Campbell said he doesn't know if their event will change anything, but they want to take the first step forward.

"We have to start somewhere, and that's why we're starting with community leaders," said Campbell.

The organizers said local ministers plan to speak at their event as well.

The event is Sunday, October 22, at 6 p.m. at 408 Rucker Street.

