Americus to allow wine tasting licenses in city limits

The City of Americus now has a licensing procedure to allow businesses to have wine tastings.

Grocery store Center Stage Market led the charge to get an amendment to the alcohol ordinance passed.

The Americus City Council passed the amendment unanimously Thursday night.

Center Stage Market Operations Manager Cori Lyman Barner said Friday that she believes this will provide a boost in activities for the city.

"It means there's more to do downtown," Lyman Barner explained. "You wouldn't necessarily think of a grocery store as the place to be for a fun, social event, but when you come together to learn about wine and share wine with your neighbors, it's a social event as well."

Center Stage Market plans to host an after-hours wine tasting Tuesday, October 31.

You can sign up to attend at the store on West Forsyth Street in Americus.

