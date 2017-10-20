Two critically injured in Lee Co. golf cart crash

Two people were seriously injured late Thursday night in a crash involving a golf cart in Lee County.

According to GSP, a golf cart was struck by a Chevy Cavalier around 11:15 p.m. on Highway 19 near Goodwin Road.

The driver of the car wasn't seriously hurt.

The two people on the golf cart were taken to Phoebe Putney with critical injuries. Troopers believe the men on the golf cart may have been under the influence.

