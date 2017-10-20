GA DNR urges safety during firearms deer hunting season

DNR officials say deer herds are stable in the state (Source: WALB)

Thousands of hunters are gearing up for the open of firearm deer hunting season Saturday.

Stores like Backwoods Outdoors in Leesburg have been busy in the past few days, as hunters grab last minute essentials for the weekend.

Store managers stressed safety should stay top priority during deer season. They said the majority of hunting accidents involve tree stands. They remind people to always wear a harness and check their tree stand ahead of time to make sure it's in safe condition.

It's also Georgia law to wear 500-square inches of orange above the waist. That can prevent those in the woods from becoming a target.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials said it's equally important those pulling the trigger always confirm their target.

"Just being very aware of your surroundings and everything around you, when you are about to take a shot make sure you always know what's behind, what you're shooting at, and make certain what you're shooting at is a deer," said Alan Isler with Georgia DNR.

Isler said the harvest outlook is good for this season. During deer hunting season last year, hunters harvested more than 260-thousand deer in the state.

He expects around the same harvest this year.

He says whether you're hunting for recreation or to put some meat in the fridge, deer hunters play a major role in maintaining deer population numbers to keep deer healthy and strong.

"Once it reaches carrying capacity, what happens is they overbrowse the habitat, and then food sources become a lot harder for the deer to get, so then the deer herd becomes unhealthy, malnourished," said Isler.

The DNR requires hunters to log their harvest.

Hunters can do so by calling 1-800-366-2661, online, or by using the GA Outdoors App. New this year, officials say hunters will be able to log their harvest through the app, even without phone service.

The season opens Saturday and runs though January 14.

