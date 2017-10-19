Golden Rams Cross Country hosts SIAC meet

Team members feel they are going to be competitive (Source: WALB)

The Albany State Cross Country team is going to be right at home this year when the SIAC meet kicks off Friday.

It is being held at ASU's West Campus.

The Golden Rams are hosting the event and will be for the next three years, according to coaches.

Runners said knowledge of the course and the fact that they don't have to travel to compete will give them an edge.

The team has already experienced home course advantage this season.

The Women swept the top four spots and placed first overall at Albany State's Willie Laster Classic.

The Men's team took second. Team members said they feel poised to have a championship showing at the meet.

"I actually like to think that we're really prepared because our top four are all around each other," Sophomore Channelle Wong said. "As far as placing top four in conference, we actually expect that. Hopefully that comes through."

Coach Robert Smith said this season's team is one of the best he's coached at Albany State, over his four years with the program.

"From the very first meet, they've improved a whole lot. Everyone has been hitting PRs all season," Smith said. "Even some of the freshman coming in from high school, they've run some of the fastest times possible."

The race will start at 9:30 a.m. Friday near the soccer fields on West Campus. The public is invited to come watch.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!