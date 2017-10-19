South Georgia bands put on free concert for hurricane victims

Tyizanna Floyd speaks about why an ASU student would organize this event. (Source: WALB)

A group of Albany State University students and faculty held a day-long Food Stock Reunion event on Thursday.

Students collected non-perishable food items, water bottles, toiletries and blankets at the ASU West Campus for Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims.

Organizers had a steady flow of people dropping off canned food items and some also stayed to enjoy a rock concert.

Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, organizers received enough items to fill two boxes.

"I love to give back to communities, plus those who are in need and back in January, we had our storms in Albany. A lot of those out of state helped us so to be able to give back to hurricane victims, it's an honor and a pleasure," said Tyizanna Floyd, an ASU student.

Organizers hoped to raise at least two truckloads to give to Second Harvest that will later be distributed to hurricane victims.

