Moultrie drug agents bust major marijuana grow house

Moultrie drug agents are just releasing the information about a massive marijuana grow house they busted last week.

Investigators discovered more than 200 marijuana plants and $10,000 worth of equipment.

GBI estimates that if the plants reached maturity, it would have yielded a quarter of a million plants.

Milton Wrenn, 57, was charged with trafficking marijuana and could be facing more charges.

Wrenn was initially picked up by Union County, and deputies found four pounds of marijuana on him.

During the vehicle search, deputies found evidence that indicated more drugs could be at his home, which led Moultrie drug agents to the elaborate drug operation.

Moultrie drug agents are looking for other suspects who may have been involved.

