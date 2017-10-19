Man arrested in Rosedale murder

A man was released from a hospital in Macon on Thursday and taken to the Dougherty County jail, charged with murder.

According to Colonel John Ostrander with the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office, Donar Rollins, 60, was taken by deputies from Navicent Health in Macon to Dougherty County Jail after recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Albany police issued murder warrants for Donar in the shooting death of Natasha Monique Rollins, 43.

According to police, Rollins was responsive shortly after the shooting.

Officers found him in the living room sitting in a chair with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chin. Rollins was transported to a hospital in Macon for further medical treatment.

Donar was booked into the jail late Thursday afternoon, charged with one count of murder.

