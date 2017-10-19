Scavenger hunt helps get parents involved in their child's education

Teachers and parents got to go over the subjects that their children will be learning this year. (Source: WALB)

West Town Elementary school officials emphasized the fun and games they provided the parents who came out, but it was really an academic curriculum meeting.

School officials want the parents to know the Georgia Milestones their kids will have to meet.

So, they are asking the parents to get involved in their child's education.

"They know how they can better assist us at home," said fifth-grade math Teacher Wanda Hamilton. "Tonight we'll be sharing some ways and some strategies that they can, in turn, walk away with that will provide success for their child."

School leaders said they will have another curriculum parent nights in the spring, to try to get more parents involved in their children's education.

