City leaders vote against proposed Valdosta curfew ordinance

The proposed Valdosta curfew ordinance was voted down by city leaders on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta city leaders have voted against a proposed curfew ordinance.

The proposal lost in a 2 to 5 vote of city commissioners on Thursday.

This was the final vote for the proposed ordinance.

Those who opposed changes to the Valdosta teen curfew said there weren't enough revisions made or explanations on how to enforce the new ordinance.

The current state curfew is for children 16 and under.

The proposed ordinance would have included 17-year-olds within the city limits.

It also included citations for parents or guardians who don't know where their children are.

On Wednesday, Police Chief Brian Childress said that if the curfew wasn't passed the department would enforce the state curfew.

That means officers will issue arrest warrants to minors who are caught on the street between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.

MORE ON THIS STORY:

+Valdosta community reacts to teen curfew proposal

+Review of Valdosta curfew ordinance rescheduled for October

+Police hear from public on Valdosta curfew

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!