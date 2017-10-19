Second person charged in East Albany Dollar General homicide

Albany police have made another arrest in the deadly Dollar General armed robbery on Friday.

Police said Shanorris Taylor, 28, was picked up by police around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Taylor is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault and has been taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

On Wednesday, police charged Cohen Scott Mathews, 22, with felony murder and aggravated assault as well.

Mathews had his first court appearance Thursday.

