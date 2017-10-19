State legislators discuss rural issues with Mitchell Co. leaders

State leaders said they've been hard at work, trying to meet the needs of South Georgia, while also fighting laws that would hurt our area.

That's what they told leaders of Mitchell County at the 5th annual legislative luncheon on Thursday.

Law enforcement, judges, school system leaders and many others had the chance to bring their concerns to state legislators.

Baconton Mayor Annette Morman organized the luncheon.

"We want to be on one accord trying to do things for our citizens, to better the school system, to better our cities. And there is no greater time that we can do these things unless we let our representatives know," explained Morman.

State Senator Freddie Sims, Representative Jay Powell, Representative Winfred Dukes and three officials from the GMA Legislative affairs spoke at the luncheon.

Sims spoke about rural counties and how they are all facing similar problems, crumbling infrastructure, access to affordable healthcare and behavioral health just to name a few.

Both she and Representative Jay Powell told the public that the state is paying more attention to rural issues.

"It's almost like you've got to have the infrastructure, got to have the transportation because those are fundamentals. If you have all those things that's no guarantee the jobs will come, but the jobs will definitely not come if you don't have those things fundamentally," said Powell.

A task force has actually been formed to address these issues.

The Georgia Chamber also opened an office in Tifton to help as well.

