Worth Co. student opens up about controversial drug search

A Worth County High School student is speaking out for the first time, recalling what happened to her during a controversial drug search in April.

Priscilla Brown recalls the day well.

She said she knew what was happening was not legal and she wasn't going to let it happen without a fight.

In the end, she said the deputies searched her. She said the search is something she won't forget.

"She grabbed my vagina and then she went down the other side of my leg. Then she went around my belt loop and put her fingers inside and just conducted like that," explained Brown.

In April of this year, Brown was a sophomore at Worth County high school.

She recalled being in class when an announcement came about the school being on lockdown.

Before she knew it, Brown said she was lined in the hallway with the other girls in her class.

"I asked them if they had permission or a warrant from our parents. She didn't answer me. she just kept telling me to turn around," explained Brown.

Brown said she told other students she didn't think what deputies were doing was legal. She said she urged the deputy to stop the search multiple times.

"She threw my shoes back at me," said Brown. "I almost gave her some choice words, but I held my tongue."

It was Worth Co. Sheriff's Deputy Deidra Whiddon who searched Brown.

She was indicted on October 3, charged with violation of oath by a public officer. The sheriff himself also faces that charge as well as false imprisonment under color of law and sexual battery.

Both have been stripped of their arrest powers pending the trial. Brown said they lost something else too, trust.

"It lets people know that they can do anything to us if they are wearing uniforms and that isn't liable," explained Brown. She said it set a poor example.

At the time of the search, the sheriff told WALB he did it because he knew there were drugs in the school. However, during the search, he didn't find any drugs.

WALB asked Brown if she thought drugs were a problem at the school.

"I do, but that's not my problem. It's their parents. If they let them do that. It's on them," said Brown.

One other deputy was also indicted.

Brown said she hopes they are punished for their actions.

