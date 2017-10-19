Severe weather has big impact on Georgia cotton crop

Experts said about 25 percent of the crop has been harvested and is being ginned now. (Source: WALB)

McClesky Cotton Owner and Georgia Cotton Commission President Ronnie Lee said that while Southwest Georgia's cotton crop was damaged by Irma, other areas of the state were more damaged.

"I think we fared better right here than the rest of this state," said Lee. "We think probably maybe a ten percent loss. Other parts of the state did a lot worse. State maybe 15 to 20 percent."

Experts said about 25 percent of the crop has been harvested and is being ginned now.

Farmers found they have to pick slower but are getting some of the blown over plants off the ground, saving some crops.

"The cotton quality seems to be good. Dryland yields are considerably better than last year's overall," explained Lee. "Irrigated should be better. It's a mixed bag right now. We're seeing similar yields to past, but the later cotton may be better. We don't know yet."

Experts said they will have to wait until the entire crop is ginned to see just how much damage Irma did to what the Cotton Commission said could have been the state's best ever cotton crop.

Right now, the price of cotton at the market is bringing about 65 to 70 cents per pound, staying steady.

One factor is Texas' crop is said to be tremendous, and that will increase the supply of American cotton.

