Sunbelt Ag Expo vendor shows 'grow your own groceries' garden

A vendor at the 40th Annual Sunbelt Ag Expo showed people how to grow their own groceries.

Hoss Tools had several container gardens and row gardens set up in its demonstration at the expo.

Farmers from all over the Southeast attend the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie every year, but Hoss is hoping to gain the attention of everyday people who may want to grow produce of their own.

According to people at Hoss Tools, one-third of all Americans grow some type of food garden.

The goal is to show people in South Georgia some crops they might not think they can grow, like leaf lettuces or zucchinis.

Small, medium, large, Hoss tools staff said it doesn’t matter. If you have space, you can grow.

“No matter how big your yard is or how much land you have, we are able to show you certain situations and tools and supplies you can use to grow on any scale,” said Greg Key.

If you didn’t make it out to the Sunbelt Ag Expo this year or you just want more information, you can watch tutorials on the Hoss Tools YouTube channel.

