Albany District Attorney to draw up new gun law

Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards said he's working with other district attorneys in the state to create a legislation that will deter gun violence.

We sat down with Edwards Thursday.

He said a lot of the crimes in the county are committed by convicted felons with stolen guns.

And now he's taking steps to address that.

"We want to deter gun use by having more stricter penalties and sentencing, and maybe we can convince persons to not pick the gun up in the beginning," said Edwards.

