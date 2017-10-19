Sunbelt Ag Expo wraps up it's 40th year

Education, new products and recognition all highlighted the latest and greatest in the world of agriculture this year at the Sunbelt Ag Expo. (Source: WALB)

Education, new products and recognition all highlighted the latest and greatest in the world of agriculture this year at the Sunbelt Ag Expo.

“Technology itself enhances our bottom line,” said Executive Director Chip Blalock.

This year, Kelly Manufacturing had several new farm vehicles, John Deere rolled out its new climate-controlled, enclosed Gator on the test track.

Twelve-hundred vendors from all over the United States spent many months preparing for the three-day event in Moultrie.

“It’s like old home week, you get to see all your friends from all over the world that come to the show, it starts evolving,” said Blalock.

People of all ages came out to the expo.

Future Farmers of America students from South Georgia said it’s a great time to see all of the opportunities and technology available to them in the future.

“Me personally, I think it’s the tractors. I just really like tractors and the animals too,” said Sam Snell.

Snell is a student in Berrien County, he spent the week cooking to raise money for the FFA group.

“It gets us new equipment and gets us money to go on trips like this, it just helps us out,” said Snell.

This year, as the Sunbelt Ag Expo celebrated its 40th anniversary, new relationships were formed, information was gathered and people got to see agriculture strengthening the farmers out in the fields and preparing youth for their future.

If you missed the show this year, put October down on your calendar for 2018.

Sunbelt staff said Friday marks day one of preparations for the 2018 Sunbelt Ag Expo.

