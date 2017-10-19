Downtown Americus is happy to have new businesses - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Downtown Americus is happy to have new businesses

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

Two new businesses opened up in Americus over the past month, and Americus Main Street Director Patrick Kay said Thursday that proves the city is doing well.

According to Kay, there are more than 100 businesses operating in the downtown area of Americus, and downtown has a less than 10% vacancy rate.

Kay said those businesses equate to more than 800 jobs.

"People want to be a part of the vision, they want to be a part of the mission, what's happening here in downtown Americus," said Kay. "They see the liveliness, they see the activity, and they want to invest."

Gyro City Mediterranean Grill opened two weeks ago on West Lamar Street.

The restaurant's owner, Wael Zahrouni, said he wanted to expand cuisine options in Americus.

"We got tired of the same food that's going around, so we thought of doing something different for the city and for ourselves as well," said Zahrouni.

The owner of a Douglas boutique also opened a second location in downtown Americus, called Classy 5 Boutique, also located on West Lamar Street downtown.

