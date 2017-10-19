Coffee Co. jury convicts double murderer

A Coffee County man was found guilty Thursday afternoon of a 2015 double murder, on Meadowbrook Lane in Douglas.

Wallace Lee, 44, was charged with two counts of malice murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The state proved that Lee killed 33-year-old Meghan Bowen and 39-year-old James Harden.

Friends of the victims say that Lee previously had a relationship with Bowen.

He will be sentenced later.

