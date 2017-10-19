Coffee Co. jury convicts double murderer - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Coffee Co. jury convicts double murderer

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
Wallace Lee (Source: Coffee County Sheriff) Wallace Lee (Source: Coffee County Sheriff)
Murder victims James Harden and Meghan Bowen (Source: Family) Murder victims James Harden and Meghan Bowen (Source: Family)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) -

A Coffee County man was found guilty Thursday afternoon of a 2015 double murder, on Meadowbrook Lane in Douglas.

Wallace Lee, 44, was charged with two counts of malice murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The state proved that Lee killed 33-year-old Meghan Bowen and 39-year-old James Harden.

Friends of the victims say that Lee previously had a relationship with Bowen.

He will be sentenced later.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Visitors get high voltage demonstration at Ag Expo

    Visitors get high voltage demonstration at Ag Expo

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:34:15 GMT

    Georgia EMC spent the week teaching adults and kids about electric safety at the Sunbelt Ag Expo.

    More >>

    Georgia EMC spent the week teaching adults and kids about electric safety at the Sunbelt Ag Expo.

    More >>

  • Albany mayor forms new coalition to combat major crimes

    Albany mayor forms new coalition to combat major crimes

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:30:07 GMT

    Mayor Dorothy Hubbard declared a need for residents to take back their community and has launched a new collaborative effort to combat these recent crimes.

    More >>

    Mayor Dorothy Hubbard declared a need for residents to take back their community and has launched a new collaborative effort to combat these recent crimes.

    More >>

  • Downtown Americus is happy to have new businesses

    Downtown Americus is happy to have new businesses

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:17:40 GMT

    Two new businesses opened up in Americus over the past month.

    More >>

    Two new businesses opened up in Americus over the past month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly