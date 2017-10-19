Horse exibit at Ag Expo shows training demonstrations

This year, people at the Sunbelt Ag Expo received a hands-on learning session from world champion and author, Cal Middleton. (Source: WALB)

Middleton travels the world year round hosting clinics and training for horses and their owners.

Middleton said he is able to learn more about the horse and help build riders' relationships.

“The way that we try to approach a horse, the way that we work a horse is basically just always trying to go from the horses point of view. And getting him balanced and correct and we can be better going forward for whatever we are asking of him,” said Middleton.

Middleton also wrote a book detailing some of his techniques called ‘Cal Middleton on Horses and Life’.

