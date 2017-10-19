Reinke, Colquitt Regional partner for breast cancer awareness

October is not only Ag Expo month, but also Breast Cancer Awareness month. (Source: WALB)

Reinke Manufacturing has partnered with Colquitt Regional to raise money for the fight against breast cancer.

This is 6th year Reinke has run the campaign and the 5th year it has sold t-shirts.

In total, Reinke has raised $15,000 over the years.

“For us to be able to support an issue that is near and dear to the hearts of our customers, we are more than just an equipment manufacturer,” said Southeast Territory Manager Mike Mills.

“We actually have mammograms that are walk-ins welcome, so, we’ve been thrilled to meet survivors and those who have shared their stories with us,” said Jennifer Daniel with Colquitt Regional.

Hospital staff also attended the expo to talk with people about early detection.

