Visitors get high voltage demonstration at Ag Expo

Georgia EMC spent the week teaching adults and kids about electric safety at the Sunbelt Ag Expo.

The high voltage demonstration showed people firsthand the consequences of coming into contact with power lines.

The lineman used a hotdog and tree branches as props.

Kids also got to interact with Oscar the robot.

“Electricity is needed, it's there but we want to show people how to be safe around it,” said Colquitt EMC Manager of Human Resources Doug Loftis.

“We don’t want them to think that we can just pick up rubber gloves and use them to work on power lines. We do go to the extreme measure to make sure our equipment is tested daily,” explained Ricky Bailey with Colquitt EMC.

This year, more than 20 EMCs from across the state participated in the event.

