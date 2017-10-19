Children struck by vehicle in Hahira

Law enforcement said two children were struck by a vehicle in Hahira Thursday.

They say that a boy and a girl, about 10-12 years old were both hit by a car, and one was air-lifted.

The accident happened around 8:00 Thursday morning on North Church Street and East Main Street.

One of the children was listed as 'stable' at South Georgia Medical Center.

The other child was taken to a Tallahassee hospital.

At the time, she was unresponsive, but she was moving her arms and legs.

