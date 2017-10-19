Air Force Thunderbirds fly to Moody

Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to host the 'Thunder Over South Georgia Air and Space Expo,' Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29, 2017.

This event features acts from the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue, to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and will also host more than 15 static displays.

It is free and open to the public.

Bags with medical equipment and baby related items, strollers and small purses will be permitted and are subject to search. All other bags, including backpacks, alcoholic beverages and large containers, such as coolers, non-service animals, projectiles, including flying discs, footballs and inflatable balls are prohibited.

Also, outside food and drinks (not including water), illegal drugs and paraphernalia, laser pointers, drones, walkie-talkies, HAM radios, scanners, bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades are prohibited.

Also, weapons including firearms, sharp objects, knives, explosives, or dangerous objects are prohibited. Full details and information including parking and the schedule of events can be found HERE.

