Javis Walker's accused killer stays in jail

Cohen Scott Mathews, 22, was in the Dougherty County jail courtroom Thursday morning, to hear the numerous charges against him, and to hear the judge say that the murder charge against him requires that a Superior Court judge consider a bond for him.

Albany police charged Mathews on Wednesday with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the deadly armed robbery at the Albany Dollar General Friday, in which a beloved Albany figure, Javis Walker, 31, was shot dead when he tried to intervene.

Police said Walker was killed when two people robbed the Dollar General in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard last Friday.

Lisa Marie Grigg, 20, was hiding Mathews from law enforcement. She was arrested and charged with one felony count of hindering the apprehension of a criminal, one count of possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and one count of possession of drug-related objects.

Albany police are looking for a person of interest in the case, Heather Jeffcoat, 32. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Albany Police Department.

He is charged with: Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Murder, Battery / Family Violence- first Offense, Criminal Damage To Property in the second degree, Criminal Trespass, Obstructing or Hindering Persons Making Emergency Telephone call, and Parole Violation.

