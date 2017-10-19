Update: Murdered Americus man identified by police

GBI on the scene of deadly Americus shooting (Source: WALB)

The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating a shooting death which occurred in the 600 block of McGarrah Street in Americus.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a man who had been shot at 11:09 PM.

According to Americus Police, the victim has been identified as Tracy Harvey Johnson, 30, whose last known address was in Americus.

Johnson was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s, 5’09” to 5’11” in height with a medium build.

The suspect has a smooth face and medium haircut, APD said.

He was last seen leaving the area of McGarrah Street on foot, wearing either a red jumpsuit or red shirt and pants.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-4550 or the GBI at 229-931-2439.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!