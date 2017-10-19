Police search for murder suspect in Americus shooting

Police have identified and are searching for the suspect in a deadly Americus shooting.More >>
The City of Americus now has a licensing procedure to allow businesses to have wine tastings.More >>
Georgia DNR officials and hunting experts urge safety as thousands of hunters gear up for the open of firearm deer hunting season tomorrow.More >>
Two people were seriously injured late Thursday night in a crash involving a golf cart in Lee County.More >>
Officials are warning parents about the dangers of swimming pools. This comes after a 5-year-old boy from Moultrie died on Wednesday from a tragic pool accident that happened over the weekend.More >>
