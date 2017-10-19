Police search for murder suspect in Americus shooting

Police have identified and are searching for the suspect in a deadly Americus shooting.

Police Chief Mark Scott said officers are looking for Riyod Reddick, 22, who is wanted for murder.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a man who had been shot around 11:09 p.m. Wednesday.

The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating after Tracy Harvey Johnson, 30, was shot in the 600 block of McGarrah Street.

Johnson was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Amos Hayes said he lives less than a mile from the Extreme Car Wash & Detail where the shooting happened.

"People were saying, 'Well, you know this guy got killed,'" said Hayes. "I jogged down here to see what was going on."

Americus Police Maj. Herman Lamar said officers don't have to respond to that immediate area very much.

"You have a food pantry next door, and you have an auto body shop next door, so there's really no calls in that area," explained Lamar.

Hayes said the crime is an eye-opener for the neighborhood.

"I feel bad about it, to see that a shooting can happen twice in 10 days, that's like, unprecedented," said Hayes, who was referring to a fatal shooting outside Astro's nightclub in Sumter County on October 8. "People don't care about each other. We're not as close-knit as we used to be. I think people need to love each other."

Police described Reddick as a 5’08” to 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 150 lbs.

Reddick was last seen leaving the area of McGarrah Street on foot, wearing either a red jumpsuit or red shirt and pants.

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said he's pleased with how fast the department named a suspect the day after the shooting.

"It's a joint investigation between the Americus Police Department and the GBI," said Chief Scott. "Investigators worked through the night, interviewing witnesses and were able to determine who the suspect was fairly quickly."

Anyone with information on Reddick's whereabouts or any information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-4550 or the GBI at (229) 931-2439.

