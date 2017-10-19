Man fatally shot at Americus car wash

GBI on the scene of deadly Americus shooting (Source: WALB)

A man is dead after a late night shooting at an Americus car wash.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. outside Extreme Car Wash & Detail on McGarrah Street.

The name of the victim has not been released and right now no suspects are in custody.

The GBI is on the scene collecting evidence.

Police ask anyone in the area who saw something to contact 911.

WALB has a crew at the scene and we'll have more beginning at 5 a.m. on Today in Georgia.

