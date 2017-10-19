Man fatally shot at Americus car wash

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. outside Extreme Car Wash & Detail on McGarrah Street. ..More >>
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. outside Extreme Car Wash & Detail on McGarrah Street. ..More >>
Albany State University school leaders are concerned about the number of students who study abroad.More >>
Albany State University school leaders are concerned about the number of students who study abroad.More >>
It's been nine months since the January storms left several Dougherty County mobile home parks in ruins.More >>
It's been nine months since the January storms left several Dougherty County mobile home parks in ruins.More >>
A group of Albany State University students is bringing back the Food Restock event.More >>
A group of Albany State University students is bringing back the Food Restock event.More >>
A women's conference will be held this weekend at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Albany to empower women to follow their dreams.More >>
A women's conference will be held this weekend at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Albany to empower women to follow their dreams.More >>