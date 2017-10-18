ASU students receive free passports to study abroad

Council on International Educational Exchange is providing funding for 50 passports for ASU students. (Source: WALB)

Albany State University school leaders are concerned about the number of students who study abroad.

Right now, those numbers are extremely low, so school leaders are sponsoring 100 passports for students interested in studying abroad.

It's a collaborative effort between the University and the Council on International Educational Exchange.

The organization provided funding for 50 passports, and ASU will match an additional 50.

The passports will be given on a first come, first serve basis and students who have not studied abroad will get priority.

"The target is usually that at least a minimum of 10 percent of school population study abroad, that is always the U.S. Department target. But rarely do we get to meet that. In all of Georgia we have only two percent of students who study abroad and at ASU we are below one percent," ASU Global Programs Director Nneka Osakwe explained.

Albany State University school leaders will have United States Department of State officials at the school on October 28 for students to register for a passport.

Students are asked to bring the necessary items such as a birth certificate to get one.

The event is also open to any residents who would like to come and get a passport.

The cost for non-students is $135..

