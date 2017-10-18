Massive demolition of Dougherty Co. mobile homes to start next week

Ceres Environmental Services has 60 business days to complete the work, which could mean crews will be finished with all of the work at the mobile home parks near the anniversary of the January storms. (Source: WALB)

Paradise Village was just one mobile home park where dozens of mobile homes were tossed and decimated by the deadly January storms.

Dougherty County leaders partnered with Ceres Environmental Services to tear the ones down that were not safe to live in and have more than one wall standing.

Starting next week, demolitions will take place at Ivy, Willow Nook, Big Pines Estate, and Piney Woods mobile homes parks.

As of right now, most of them don't have any residents living in them, but there are a few residents in the smaller ones.

Dougherty County Engineer Manager Jeremy Brown said it's rare that FEMA and GEMA will reimburse a county for private property debris removal.

"It's not something normally that FEMA approves or allows us to do and get reimbursement for. We've done a lot of work in documenting and trying to show that this is a significant health hazard," Brown explained.

FEMA and GEMA will reimburse up to 85 percent of the mobile home park cleanup.

Dougherty County leaders will pay for the remaining 15 percent.

On Monday, residents should be on the lookout for the large trucks driving to and from the mobile home parks and the landfill.

The county also has plans to later repair the roads that were in the direct path of the January storms.

