WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/18/17): Dougherty's Joyner scores all 32

Joyner holding his player of the week award (Source: WALB)

Dougherty's offense has been going with the air attack much more than in previous years.

That's in large part to the success of the Albany-Area player of the week.

Quarterback Jaylen Joyner had another big game Thursday, worthy of the player of the week.

The Trojans signal-caller threw for 186 yards and 4 touchdowns.

He also converted four 2-point conversions under the lights of Hugh Mills Stadium.

That means Joyner accounted for 100 percent of the Trojans points.

His effort came up short against Cook high as the his Trojans fell 33-32.

The QB is humbled to receive the honor, but hungry for a victory.

"It means a lot but still it really didn't mean that much because we didn't get the win," said Joyner. "I accept it, but if it wasn't for my teammates I wouldn't have had the 4 touchdowns that I had."

Joyner and the Trojans will host Worth County Friday night at Hugh Mills.

They'll look for win No. 2 on the season.

