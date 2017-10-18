HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 schedule and scores

Here is your week 10 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
Tift Co. @ Colquitt Co.
GHSA:
Lowndes @ Camden Co.
Northside, WR @ Coffee
Lee Co. @ Valdosta
Thomas CC @ Bainbridge
South Effingham @ Ware Co.
Americus-Sumter @ Hardaway – THURSDAY GAME
Westover @ Cairo
Crisp Co. @ Cook
Worth Co. @ Dougherty
Fitzgerald @ Brooks Co.
Lawton Chile, FL @ Thomasville
Baconton @ Seminole Co.
Calhoun @ Mitchell Co. – SATURDAY GAME
Chatt Co. @ Terrell Co.
Randolph-Clay @ Miller Co.
Stewart Co. @ Pelham
Atkinson Co. @ Turner Co.
Clinch Co. @ Lanier Co.
Wilcox Co. @ Irwin Co.
GISA:
Deerfield @ Brookwood
Tiftarea @ Valwood
Terrell Academy @ Westwood
GICAA:
Skipstone @ Sherwood
