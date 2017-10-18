HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 schedule and scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 schedule and scores

Here is your week 10 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Tift Co. @ Colquitt Co. 

GHSA:

Lowndes @ Camden Co.

Northside, WR @ Coffee

Lee Co. @ Valdosta

Thomas CC @ Bainbridge

South Effingham @ Ware Co.

Americus-Sumter @ Hardaway – THURSDAY GAME

Westover @ Cairo

Crisp Co. @ Cook

Worth Co. @ Dougherty

Fitzgerald @ Brooks Co.

Lawton Chile, FL @ Thomasville

Baconton @ Seminole Co.

Calhoun @ Mitchell Co. – SATURDAY GAME

Chatt Co. @ Terrell Co.

Randolph-Clay @ Miller Co.

Stewart Co. @ Pelham

Atkinson Co. @ Turner Co.

Clinch Co. @ Lanier Co.

Wilcox Co. @ Irwin Co.

GISA:

Deerfield @ Brookwood

Tiftarea @ Valwood

Terrell Academy @ Westwood

GICAA:

Skipstone @ Sherwood

PREVIOUS SCORES:
+Week 9
+Week 8
+Week 7
+Week 6
+Week 5
+Week 4
+Week 3
+Week 2
+Week 1

