ASU students to host canned food drive for hurricane victims

A group of Albany State University students is bringing back the Food Restock event.

Albany Mayor Pro-Tem Roger Marietta helped students organize a canned food drive on Thursday for victims affected by Tropical Storms Harvey and Irma.

Marietta said it's an event that started back in the 90's and ran up until 2009, where students had local bands participate in a charity rock concert.

At one time, American Idol winner Phillip Phillips even played at the event.

This year there will be 10 local bands.

"We've all come together in the past to help Albany and now we're trying to help the hurricane victims. It gives the students a great opportunity to do community service and at the same time here some good music," explained Marietta.

Residents are asked to drop off non-perishable food items, water bottles, toiletries and blankets at ASU West Campus at the Tennis Court Pavilion.

The Foodstock Reunion canned food drive and charity rock concert will be held on Thursday from 2 to 10 p.m.

All of the collected items will be taken to Second Harvest to be given to storm victims.

