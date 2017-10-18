'Beauty in Brokenness' conference to empower women

A women's conference will be held this weekend at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Albany. (Source: WALB)

A women's conference will be held this weekend at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Albany to empower women to follow their dreams.

Organizers said this is a needed program in our community, to encourage and teach women that no matter what they go through, to still work for success.

Especially striving to become business owners and leaders in the community.

"They can be who God has called them to be. They can own their own business. They can be a great mother. They can be a great daughter in spite of what we go through," said conference host Fonda Thompson.

The conference will be held Thursday through Saturday and tickets are available by contacting (229) 809-6012.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!