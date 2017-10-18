Grow Albany to give away 500 trees

The Arbor Day Foundation donated 500 3-gallon trees to Grow Albany and Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of Albany homeowners who lost trees during the January storms will soon get to plant new ones.

It's part of Radium Springs Replanting Day Project, Grow Albany's first community planting day sponsored by Synovus/SB&T.

For those who don't do much gardening, Executive Director Judy Bowles said each tree will have planting instructions.

"This is the first healing event for us. We've lost thousands and thousands of trees and this is the first event where we are going to start planting those so that future generations can enjoy those," Bowles explained.

Each family will be given two trees to replant what they lost in their yards.

Residents can pick them up during Grow Albany Community Planting Day on November 4, at 2501 Radium Springs Road from 9 a.m. to noon.

