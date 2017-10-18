Vigil, balloon release held to honor victim in deadly Albany robbery

On Wednesday dozens of friends of Javis Walker and other community members held a vigil to honor him.

People from the community held hands together to show support in remembrance of the 31-year-old.

Candles were lit, songs were sung and prayers were spoken.

Stories of Walker and how he impacted the lives of so many were shared.

"He just had so many acts of kindness that it was noticeable to everybody," said Vaneascia Montgomery, a Walmart employee.

The vigil was put on by the employees of Walmart. Even though he was not an employee, he was special to the people who work there.

"We became very fond of him because he was a nice gentleman, nice guy, and everything. Just helped out and knew most of the associates in the store, " explained Montgomery.

Montgomery said Javis made connections with every person he came in contact with.

"He didn't know how to pronounce my name but he did the best he could, but he would always call me Miss Vaneascia. So, when we would see him in the store it would be kind of funny," said Montgomery.

Montgomery said many in people the community mourn the loss of such a wonderful friend. Remembering Walker as a special individual.

"So that's why so many people are putting so many things together for him because they knew just what type of person he was," Montgomery explained.

A balloon release was held at the end of the vigil. Friends and family said they know his legacy will live on.

"The person who did this, it was just a cowardly move. If they had known J, they would be heartbroken that what type of person they took away from us," said Montgomery.

Friends and family of Javis said they hope his legacy will spark other random acts of kindness in his memory.

Another vigil will be held Saturday at the park across the street From the Dollar General in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe.

