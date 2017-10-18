Update: South Georgia teams battle at GHSA Softball state tournament

Update (10/28): Score updates from the tournament finals
Saturday (championship): Calhoun 4, Cook 2
Friday (late): Worth Co. 4, Cook 5
Friday (early): Worth Co. 5, Calhoun 8
Update(Thursday): final score from the 2nd round of GHSA fast pitch softball playoffs:
2A
Game 3: Bleckley Co. 6, Berrien 4
Bleckley Co. advances to Elite 8
Here are Wednesday's final scores from the 2nd round of the GHSA fast pitch softball playoffs:
7A
Game 1: Lowndes 2, Lassiter 0; Game 2: Lowndes 4, Lassiter 3
Lowndes advances to Elite 8
6A
Game 1: Greenbrier 4, Lee Co. 2; Game 2: Greenbrier 11, Lee Co. 4
Greenbrier advances to the Elite 8
Game 1: Evans 4, Coffee 1; Game 2: Evans 11, Coffee 1
Evans advances to Elite 8
3A
Game 1: Worth Co. 6, Peach Co. 0; Game 2: Worth Co. 14, Peach Co. 0
Worth Co. advances to the Elite 8
Game 1: Cook 12, SE Bulloch 0, Game 2: Cook 11, SE Bulloch 3
Cook advances to Elite 8
Game 1: Pike Co. 10, Crisp Co. 2; Game 2: Pike co. 16, Crisp Co. 5
Pike Co. advances to Elite 8
2A
Game 1: Bleckley Co. 2, Berrien 2; Game 2: Berrien 6, Bleckley Co. 0
Decisive game 3 Thursday @ Berrien
A
Game 1: Echols Co. 4, Baconton 1; Game 2: Echols Co. 10, Baconton 2
Echols Co. advances to Elite 8
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.