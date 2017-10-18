Update: South Georgia teams battle at GHSA Softball state tournament

Lee Co. swept in 2nd round by Greenbrier (Source: WALB)

Update (10/28): Score updates from the tournament finals

Saturday (championship): Calhoun 4, Cook 2

Friday (late): Worth Co. 4, Cook 5

Friday (early): Worth Co. 5, Calhoun 8

Update(Thursday): final score from the 2nd round of GHSA fast pitch softball playoffs:

2A

Game 3: Bleckley Co. 6, Berrien 4

Bleckley Co. advances to Elite 8

Here are Wednesday's final scores from the 2nd round of the GHSA fast pitch softball playoffs:

7A

Game 1: Lowndes 2, Lassiter 0; Game 2: Lowndes 4, Lassiter 3

Lowndes advances to Elite 8

6A

Game 1: Greenbrier 4, Lee Co. 2; Game 2: Greenbrier 11, Lee Co. 4

Greenbrier advances to the Elite 8

Game 1: Evans 4, Coffee 1; Game 2: Evans 11, Coffee 1

Evans advances to Elite 8

3A

Game 1: Worth Co. 6, Peach Co. 0; Game 2: Worth Co. 14, Peach Co. 0

Worth Co. advances to the Elite 8

Game 1: Cook 12, SE Bulloch 0, Game 2: Cook 11, SE Bulloch 3

Cook advances to Elite 8

Game 1: Pike Co. 10, Crisp Co. 2; Game 2: Pike co. 16, Crisp Co. 5

Pike Co. advances to Elite 8

2A

Game 1: Bleckley Co. 2, Berrien 2; Game 2: Berrien 6, Bleckley Co. 0

Decisive game 3 Thursday @ Berrien

A

Game 1: Echols Co. 4, Baconton 1; Game 2: Echols Co. 10, Baconton 2

Echols Co. advances to Elite 8

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!