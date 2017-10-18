World's first 5-grain bourbon used in recipes

Six & Twenty to be sold in Albany. (Source: WALB)

On Wednesday a South Carolina liquor manufacturer showed a party in Leesburg how to use his spirits for something other than just drinking.

Pool Brothers Construction hosted Six & Twenty Distillery for a dinner tasting event.

Chefs were busy in the kitchen cooking, using Six & Twenty liquors to make unique dishes like cream bread pudding, bourbon pork and a marinade.

What makes their types of drinks so interesting are the ingredients, using rye and wheat.

Six & Twenty Bourbon is the only 5-grain Bourbon in the world, but Co-Founder and Co-Owner Farmer Redmond said that isn't the only reason it is unique.

"What makes it special, all 5-grains are grown in South Carolina and they span our state so we are very proud of that," explained Redmond.

They also offer a Carolina cream which is a mixture of rum and bourbon and a wheat whiskey.

If you are interested in trying some of Six & Twenty products, they are now available for sale in major Albany liquor stores.

