'May cause joy': Boy, 6, raises money to find breast cancer cure

"I like making people happy," said the operator of 'Ayden J's Juice,' Ayden Mercer Battle, 6.

According to Ayden, he wants to spread joy day in and day out, and he has found a way to do that.

"Juices make people have joy," said Ayden, whose catch phrase for his business is 'May Cause Joy.'

At age 4, the first grader decided to use something he's passionate about, lemonade, to fulfill that goal.

"At the time, we just started it as a hobby," said Ayden's mom, Latoya Mercer. "He just wanted to sell lemonade because he likes lemonade."

Now, 16 months later, 'Ayden J's Juice' has a bigger purpose.

During October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ayden has been selling pink lemonade, made with a secret ingredient, each Saturday.

Mercer said she and her son will donate the money raised to the local oncology clinic in Sumter County.

However, there is a catch to Ayden's little business, they keep the numbers out of it since it's all going to charity.

"We don't talk about the money," Ayden explained.

"I did say, we don't talk about the money, because we always knew that he wouldn't keep the money," Latoya said.

Ayden said he hopes this venture not only helps promote early detection but completely wipes breast cancer away.

"Well, I'm gonna buy the cure," Ayden said.

You can help support Ayden's cause Saturday, October 21, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Mercer's Beauty & Barber Shop. The address is 221 North Lee Street, Americus, GA.

