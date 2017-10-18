Arrest made in East Albany Dollar General homicide

Albany Police have charged 22-year-old Cohen Scott Mathews with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the deadly armed robbery at the Albany Dollar General Friday.

Police say 31-year-old Javis Walker was killed when two people robbed that dollar general in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

Police say Mathews was being interviewed by police throughout the day. He was transported to the Dougherty County jail around 5 in the afternoon.

Now, Albany police are looking for a third person of interest, 32-year-old Heather Jeffcoat.

If you know where she is, call the Albany Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!