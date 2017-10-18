1 charged in East Albany Dollar General homicide

Albany police charged Cohen Scott Mathews, 22, on Wednesday with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the deadly armed robbery at the Albany Dollar General Friday.

Police said Javis Walker, 31, was killed when two people robbed the Dollar General in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard on Friday.

Police arrested Mathews earlier Wednesday on warrants unrelated to the case. According to APD, Mathews was being interviewed by police throughout the day.

He was transported to the Dougherty County jail around 5 p.m.

Now, Albany police are looking for a third person of interest, Heather Jeffcoat, 32.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Albany Police Department.

