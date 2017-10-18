Update: Mitchell Co. wreck fatality identified

Officials responded to a single vehicle wreck in Mitchell County on Wednesday. (Source: Camilla Fire Chief Jamie Sullivan)

The Mitchell County coroner has confirmed one person died in a vehicle crash on County Line Road, near the intersection of Whigham Road, on Wednesday.

Investigators said three people were in the vehicle that rolled over and wrecked around 5:00 p.m.

Sheila Marie Phillips, 46, of Bainbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two were airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, according to the Camilla Fire Chief Jamie Sullivan.

The crash required extended extrication from the vehicle by Mitchell County firefighters.

The Georgia State Patrol's Special Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the fatal crash along with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office.

