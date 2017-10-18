1 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck, 2 others life flighted

The Mitchell County coroner has confirmed one person dead in a vehicle crash on County Line Road near the intersection of Whigham Road Wednesday.

Investigators say 3 people were in one vehicle, that rolled over in the crash about 5 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others in the crash were life flighted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, according to the Camilla Fire Chief. The crash required extended extrication from the vehicle by Mitchell County firefighters.

The Georgia State Patrols special crash reconstruction team is investigating the fatal crash along with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as it comes in.

