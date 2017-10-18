1 killed in Mitchell Co. wreck, 2 others injured

Officials responded to a single vehicle wreck in Mitchell County on Wednesday. (Source: Camilla Fire Chief Jamie Sullivan)

The Mitchell County coroner has confirmed one person died in a vehicle crash on County Line Road near the intersection of Whigham Road on Wednesday.

Investigators said three people were in one vehicle, that rolled over in a crash around 5 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two were airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, according to the Camilla Fire Chief Jamie Sullivan.

The crash required extended extrication from the vehicle by Mitchell County firefighters.

The Georgia State Patrol's Special Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the fatal crash along with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as it comes in.

