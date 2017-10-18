Albany police ask for public's help finding entering auto suspects

Albany police are looking for four suspects who ransacked two vehicles on Chippington Court on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

Albany police need your help to track down four people accused of ransacking two cars on Chippington Court Wednesday morning.

One victim told investigators he found two men in his car around 3:15 a.m. He confronted them and told investigators he followed the vehicle the men left in.

The suspects wrecked about a mile and a half later on Drexel Street.

Witnesses said three people left on foot, carrying one person who appeared to be injured.

Witnesses then told police they saw the men get into a dark-colored Chevrolet TrailBlazer and drive away.

Right now authorities have identified Rico Roberts, 17, as one of the suspects and police need your help to identify the other men.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Albany Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!