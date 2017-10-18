Millions listen to podcast about Wideman murders

Melissa, Deborah, and Tommy Wideman were all found dead in 2002. (Source: Turner Co. Sheriff)

The host of a podcast called 'Sworn' estimates that 2 to 3 million people have recently listened to a series investigating an unsolved triple murder in Turner County.

Attorney Philip Holloway hosts 'Sworn,' which recently released four episodes all about the murders of Tommy Joe, Deborah and Melissa Wideman back in 2002.

Law enforcement has never arrested anyone for their deaths.

Holloway said the goal is to simply uncover the truth about what happened to the family.

"We wanted to explore the concept of what happens with a cold case after so many years," Holloway explained. "What can be done to keep it alive?"

Holloway said a piece of info shared with the host of another podcast, 'Up and Vanished," sparked the interest in this case.

He said since the podcast's release, his team has received multiple tips about the case that they've passed along to law enforcement

