Central GA Fair opens for 73rd year

The gates to the Central Georgia Fair officially opened Tuesday at the Cordele Lions Club Fairgrounds. (Source: WALB)

The gates to the Central Georgia Fair officially opened Tuesday at the Cordele Lions Club Fairgrounds.

It's the 73rd annual event, and each year, organizers work to make it a little different than the last.

This year, new additions include a couple of circus acts, including a dog show, a pony show, and an acrobatic horse show.

Fair Chairman Michael Fraser said the fair helps the Lions Club and the community.

"Not only is this our big fundraiser for our local events that we do, but it gives the community a safe place to come out and spend some family time together," said Fraser.

Tickets to get into the fair cost $2 for those under 48 inches tall and $4 for those over 48 inches tall. Armbands for the 24 rides are $18.

Parking is free.

Wednesday night was set to be a special night, as Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock and Cordele Police Chief Rob Rodriguez have planned to taste a yummy dessert in the form of a pie in the face.

Each pie costs $1, and the first event was set for 7:30 p.m. and the last at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!