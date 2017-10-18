Sylvester PD challenges public to basketball tournament for a cause

Sylvester Police are challenging everyone to a basketball tournament. (Source: Raycom Media)

Sylvester Police are challenging everyone to a basketball tournament.

It's a series of three on three games on November 3 and 4, at the Henry Hall Woolard Center on Wallace Street.

It's $25 to play and $5 or a toy donation to watch.

Teams must be registered by the end of the month.

Proceeds and toys collected through the tournament will go to the Sylvester Police Department's annual Shop with a Cop program.

You must fill out a waiver and a form to participate. You can find those below:

